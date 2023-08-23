Driver leaves scene of Maryland crash that left 2 dead

The driver of the other vehicle involved has not been found.

CHEVERLY, Md. — A driver and passenger are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Prince George's County Police say the driver of the other car involved left the scene of the crash and has not been found.

Officers first responded to the scene for a report of a crash involving two vehicles around 2:30 a.m. When officers got to the scene in the 6300 block of Landover Road, they found two cars. A driver and a passenger in one car were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle did not remain on scene, police said.

A cause of the crash has yet to be determined. Investigators continue to search for the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this crash is urged to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

While the investigation is underway Wednesday morning, eastbound lanes of Landover Road are closed at 62nd Place. Drivers in the area are asked to follow police direction or use alternate routes. There is no word when the road will reopen to traffic.