Three 18-year-olds charged with breaking into restaurants to steal cash registers

​Police say the three men broke into a Dunkin Donuts, a Subway, and a beer and wine store in order to take cash registers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three men are facing charges after police say they found them riding in a stolen Kia and later connected them to three burglary cases in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 18-year-old Jefry Stevent Padilla-Sanchez, 18-year-old Josue Membreno, and 18-year-old Edward Canales were arrested Thursday after police noticed a stolen Kia Sol.

Police say the three men forced their way into a Dunkin Donuts on University Boulevard, a Subway on Georgia Avenue and a beer and wine store on Lamberton Drive in order to remove cash registers and drawers.

The three 18-year-olds were taken into custody following the traffic stop. All three have been charged with multiple counts of second-degree burglary, theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 and auto theft-related charges.

The suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they are currently being held without bond.

