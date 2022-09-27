Police: Student brought ghost gun to school, arrest warrant issued

CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old student is facing multiple charges after police say he brought a ghost gun to his high school on Monday.
A security officer for Prince George's County Public Schools stopped the teen at Surrattsville High School on the suspicion that he had illegal drugs on school property. According to police, the security guard searched the student's backpack and found a loaded unserialized ghost gun. During the search, the student ran away.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the student. He is being charged as an adult, and faces multiple charges, including possessing a loaded gun and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property as well as multiple drug-related charges.
The news comes one day after police arrested and charged three teens who carjacked two victims at gunpoint in Oxon Hill on Sunday. All three suspects were charged with armed carjacking, and one of the teens was also charged with possessing a gun.
