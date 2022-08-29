2 students arrested for bringing guns to school in Prince George's Co., police say

The two students were arrested on the first day of school for Prince George's County Public Schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two Suitland High School students were arrested, accused of bringing guns on the first day of school in Prince George's County.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the students have only been identified as a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old Christopher Harris.

Officers say deputies with the Prince George's County Office of the Sheriff were called to the school to execute an arrest warrant for the unnamed 16-year-old student. The teen was wanted in connection to a carjacking on June 26 in District Heights

When deputies and the School Resource Officer (SRO) found the teen, they claim that he had a handgun in the waistband of his pants. He was taken into custody and charged with the original carjacking, as well as multiple gun-related charges.

Several hours later, the SRO received word from a parent of another student that another student potentially had a gun. When the SRO and school security approached Harris, they say they found a handgun in his backpack. Harris was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and other gun-related offenses.

Officials continue to investigate both incidents.