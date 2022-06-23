Student at Northwestern High School arrested for bringing ghost gun to school

Police say the 16-year-old 9th grader now faces multiple charges.

HYATTSTOWN, Md. — A student from Northwestern High School in Maryland was arrested on the last day of school after bringing a loaded ghost gun to campus, officials say.

On Thursday morning a City of Hyattsville Police School Resource Officer was informed that a student possibly had a ghost gun at Northwestern High School on Adelphi Road.

According to the Hyattsville Police Chief, Jarod J. Towers, a student reported the gun and officers responded to the situation.

Officials say that a 16-year-old 9th grader was found outside of the high school where they recovered a Polymer80 ghost gun from the student. The school was placed on lockdown temporarily while an "intense police search" was taking place for two other individuals, police say.

“In light of the threat of gun violence at schools across the country, the City of Hyattsville Police Department has been working closely with school administrators at Northwestern High School and at all of the schools within our city to ensure the safety of our students and educators,” said Towers.

According to officials, the student was charged with carrying a handgun on a person, carrying a handgun on school property, carrying a loaded handgun on a person and being under 21 years old and possessing a regulated firearm. Officials add that the teen is currently in police custody and is still searching for two additional persons of interest in this incident.