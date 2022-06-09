3 teens arrested with armed carjacking in Prince George's County

All three suspects were each charged with armed carjacking. One of the 17-year-olds was also charged for processing the ghost gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

OXON HILL, Md. — One 16 and two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in an armed carjacking that happened Sunday evening in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police.

Authorities said two boys from Maryland and one from Washington, D.C. were apprehended with the help of the department's Aviation Section.

Officers responded to the report of an armed carjacking in the 6700 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill. Two victims told police they had been carjacked at gunpoint, and the suspects fled in their black Honda Civic.

A few minutes later, a second 911 call came in a couple of blocks away. Patrol officers found the carjacked Honda and several suspects who matched the descriptions of the previous carjacking, according to officials.

As officers were approaching the suspects, they started to run away but were shortly caught. Police say the keys to the carjacked car and a ghost gun (un-serialized) were recovered at the scene.

All three suspects were each charged with armed carjacking. One of the 17-year-olds was also charged for processing the handgun.

The teens are currently being held at the Department of Corrections.