Man, boy charged with arson in series of Montgomery Co. vehicle fires

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Arson investigators have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Rockville man for a suspicious fires earlier this year.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said investigators from the department's Fire and Explosive division recently arrested Bill Clinton Gomez and charged him with second-degree arson for a vacant house fire on North Horners Lane in Rockville that happened in April. He has also been charged with second-degree arson and motor vehicle theft for a pair of car fires in April and June.
Firefighters say a juvenile was also arrested and charged with second-degree arson and motor vehicle theft in connection to the car fires.
Investigators have not released any additional information about this arrest. We will update this story as we learn more.
