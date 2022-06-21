Man, boy charged with arson in series of Montgomery Co. vehicle fires

Investigators arrested 18-year-old Bill Clinton Gomez and a juvenile for the fires earlier this year.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Arson investigators have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Rockville man for a suspicious fires earlier this year.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said investigators from the department's Fire and Explosive division recently arrested Bill Clinton Gomez and charged him with second-degree arson for a vacant house fire on North Horners Lane in Rockville that happened in April. He has also been charged with second-degree arson and motor vehicle theft for a pair of car fires in April and June.

Firefighters say a juvenile was also arrested and charged with second-degree arson and motor vehicle theft in connection to the car fires.

Remember this (abandoned) vehicle fire on 6/21/2022 on Southlawn La near Avery Rd? Probably not, but @mcfrs Fire/Explosive Investigators figured it all out, along w/ a few other suspicious fires @MontgomeryCoMD & have recently made an arrest pic.twitter.com/nZTH1EotwT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 14, 2022