Fires prompt arson and vandalism investigation at 3 churches in Montgomery County, officials say

BETHESDA, Md. — Investigators are searching for clues after two fires broke out at two separate churches and another church was vandalized along the same road in Bethesda, Md. over the weekend, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS).

Authorities are investigating both fires as arson.

The first incident occurred Saturday, July 9, around 1:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire at the North Bethesda United Methodist Church on 10100 Old Georgetown Rd, according to officials.

When fire crews arrived at the church, they found multiple areas consisting of a small fires and quickly extinguished the flames.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for MCRS, said in a tweet that damages were minimal and estimated at around $1,000.

Authorities believed that the church was targeted.

About the same time, less than a mile apart, officers received a report of another church that had been vandalized at the Wildwood Baptist Church on the 10200 Old Georgetown Road.

Police found debris, broken wood, and stones scattered across the property.

On the next day, Sunday July 10, another fire erupted in the early morning, inside the St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, according to MCFRS.

Fire crews responded just after 2 a.m. to an alarm inside the church. Once inside, they found the fire burning in the main section of the church.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished thanks to the 66 firefighters who responded at the scene.

Piringer tweeted that the "fire involved several pews in the main church area." No injuries were reported.

Sunday morning mass was relocated to another location on the church campus - Christopher Hall Gymnasium.

The mass was scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday's, according to the Church's website.

According to the church's Facebook page , St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish is a Catholic church and "a community of 1900 families, whose purpose is to enable its members."

Investigators believe all three fires and vandalisms are connected.