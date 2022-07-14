Upper Marlboro woman struck, killed after leaving car on I-270, police say

FREDERICK, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from November 2021.
A 20-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car on a highway in Frederick County, according to Maryland State Police investigators.
Troopers were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian and a BMW sedan around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, just north of MD-109.
Arriving medical personnel said the pedestrian died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.
A preliminary investigation by MSP found that the pedestrian left their vehicle on the right shoulder of I-270, and began walking southbound in the northbound lane of traffic. The pedestrian was struck by the BMW.
Police identified the pedestrian as 20-year-old Excel Oghenerukevwe Gold from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The driver of the striking vehicle was not hurt.
Northbound lanes of I-270 were closed for about three hours due to the crash investigation. Police say all lanes have since reopened.
