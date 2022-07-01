Man arrested for series of arson fires in DC neighborhood

DC Fire and EMS crews have responded to approximately eight fires involving a dumpster, trash cans and a residential garage over the past six days.

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested for a series of arson fires in one D.C. neighborhood, and fire investigators are continuing to look into similar cases.

DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said crews have responded to approximately eight fires involving a dumpster, trash cans and a residential garage over the past six days. All of them were in the same general area of the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest D.C.

On June 24, crews were called to the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest for a dumpster fire around 6 a.m. The next day, crews responded 3800 block of of Legation Street for a trash can fire just before 7 a.m. Firefighters were back in the same area two days later for five more trash can fires reported around 7:45 a.m. Then, on Thursday, crews were called to the 3800 block of Morrison Street Northwest for a residential garage fire.

Donelan said all the fires were extinguished without incident and no one was hurt.

While canvassing the neighborhood Thursday, fire investigators located and arrested a suspect, identified only as a man. The suspect has been charged with arson for the garage fire on Morrison Street Northwest, and malicious/destruction of property for the trash can fires on Legation Street Northwest.

"We are continuing to investigate any similar incidents in the area," Donelan said in an email.