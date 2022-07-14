Still in the dark: Crews still working to restore power after severe weather

Residents in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods are concerned since power has not been restored for days.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Cleanup continues Thursday from all that damage left behind from Tuesday night's powerful storms.

Crews continue to remove fallen trees and fix damaged powerlines that are an ongoing issue in some neighborhoods. In College Park, many homes and cars were damaged. Thousands are still without power.

At last check, Pepco was reporting about 2,000 customers without power in Prince George's County early Thursday morning.

For some people, that's more than just an inconvenience, it's a also a major health concern.

Vivian Conway lives in College Park and has diabetes.

"My medicine is in the refrigerator. I'm supposed to take a shot on Friday. I'm not even supposed to let it get hot and it's in this refrigerator, so I can't even take the shot," Conway said.

Contractors were working Wednesday to clear roads and sidewalks and pull trees from houses. They continued to work through the night and into Thursday morning.

"I just really want them to come and take up these trees and turn our air back on," Conway said.

The American Red Cross says it has assisted a dozen families in the area, with everything from financial to medical help.