2 cyclists participating in Gran Fondo race struck by vehicle in Frederick County

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, and the race is still underway, a MSP official informed WUSA9.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a collision involving two cyclists who were struck by a vehicle while participating in the Gran Fondo bike race in Frederick County.

Officials say the crash happened on Foxville Road near Stottlemeyer Road around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The cyclists, both identified as men, were flown by a MSP helicopter to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. One of the cyclist, a 34-year-old man, was transported with life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 39-year-old man, is said to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to MSP officials.

Through an investigation, police were able to determine that the two cyclists were heading northbound on Stottlemeyer Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of MD-77/Foxville Road. There was a motor unit in the area and the riders believed the unit stopped traffic on Foxville Road. Once they realized traffic was still moving on the road, they attempted to stop, but slid through the intersection due to the wet roads. This is when the crash happened.