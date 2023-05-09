Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery County crash

Authorities say the vehicle, along with the driver, involved in the deadly crash remained at the scene.

HILLANDALE, Md. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation.

Officers with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Chalmers Road in Hillandale just before 4:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian being struck in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from injuries and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

Authorities say the vehicle, along with the driver, involved in the deadly crash remained at the scene.

The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.