Arson investigation underway in Gaithersburg after multiple overnight fires

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service's arson tipline at 240-777-2263.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Fire officials in Montgomery County are investigating after multiple fires, that are 'suspicious in nature', caused significant damage to Gaithersburg businesses early Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., Montgomery County firefighters responded to Holbrook Center, located on South Frederick Avenue, after a report of the two-alarm fires. At least 75 firefighters reported to the scene to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported due to the fire.

Less than an hour later, around 3:15 a.m., another two-alarm fire was reported at LaFrontera Restaurant, located at 3 Russell Avenue, which is only around a four minute drive from where the first reported fire happened. At the scene, fire investigators determined that several vehicles were on fire and the blaze spread to a building.

Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle fires were extinguished and the bulk of the fire at the business was knocked down with the help of 65 firefighters at the scene. There was also an associated outside fence that caught fire. No one was injured in the blaze, but significant damage was also reported at this fire.

Around 7:30 a.m., the fire department stated that in addition to the vehicle, business, and fire to the fence -- the storage area above the restaurant also received significant damage.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said that fire investigators are looking into at least half a dozen suspicious fires that happened overnight. The investigation is being handled as an arson at this time. He also stated that a person of interest has been identified and is in custody.

