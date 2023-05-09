'Reckless, deceptive, and predatory' | DC dentist's license revoked, barred from practicing after misconduct

“McClure demonstrated an abject disregard for his patients’ health, safety, and dignity," said AG Schwalb.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. dentist has been barred from practicing in the District after an investigation into him showed multiple 'predatory' violations.

The District of Columbia Board of Dentistry revoked Mark McClure's license and barred him from reapplying for licensure to practice dentistry for at least five years in D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Friday.

McClure committed repeated violations, Schwalb said, which included engaging in sexual contact with a patient and teaming up with another doctor to threaten and bully her out of reporting it. He also prescribed highly addictive medication to another patient and then abruptly cut her off. This led to medical complications - including a seizure - that required in-patient treatment for 45 days.

In addition, he also treated other patients using pseudoscientific medical procedures outside the practice of dentistry, and then systematically hid and manipulated records to cover it up, according to the attorney general's office.

In its Final Order, the Board of Dentistry found that McClure “knew exactly what he was doing at all times…his every action was a calculated and deliberate attempt to circumvent the law, the standards of professional dental practice, and his consent order agreement, and to thwart the Board’s efforts to regulate his practice of dentistry in the District of Columbia.”

The Board concluded that McClure had: