Fairfax County Police identify officers involved in fatal Tysons Corner shooting

Sergeant Wesley Shifflett and Police Officer First Class James Sadler were identified as the officers who discharged their weapons, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYSONS, Va. — Fairfax County Police identified the police officers involved in the deadly shooting near Tysons Corner Center that killed a man last month.

Sergeant Wesley Shifflett, a 7-year veteran of the department, and Police Officer First Class James Sadler, an 8-year veteran of the department were identified as the officers who discharged their weapons, according to police.

Officers from the Tyson Urban Team were called to the mall for a man taking designer sunglasses before leaving the store and setting off an anti-theft alarm around 6:30 p.m.

The man, later identified as 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson, reportedly ran after the alarm was activated.

According to Fairfax County Police, Johnson ran away and officers chased him on foot through a parking garage, and into a wooded area, about a quarter mile distance.

The officers demanded that Johnson get on the ground and then fired. Officers shot Johnson in the chest one time, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Both officers have been placed on restricted duty status, while an investigation into the shooting is conducted. That investigation will be handled by the Major Crimes Bureau. The results of the investigation will then be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Body-camera footage of the incident worn by one of the officers will be released within 30 days in accordance with the department's guidelines, police said.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said that he couldn't confirm whether or not Johnson had a weapon when he was shot. Johnson's mother, Melissa Johnson, revealed that her son was unarmed.