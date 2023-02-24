Police: No weapon found after officers shoot, kill man outside Tysons Corner Mall

After days of searching a wooded area, police confirmed no weapon was found after officers shot and killed a man accused of shoplifting a pair of sunglasses.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Following days of searching, police confirmed Friday that no weapon was found in the area where officers shot and killed a man outside Tysons Corner Mall earlier this week.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), officers from the Tyson Urban Team (TUT) were called to the mall around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police claim workers from asset protection reported a man taking designer sunglasses before leaving the store and setting off an anti-theft alarm. The man, later identified as 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson, reportedly ran after the alarm was activated.

Officers claim Johnson ran through a parking garage and across a parking lot into the woods while officers chased him and demanded he get on the ground. While in the woods, two officers shot at Johnson, hitting him once in the chest.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said in a press conference Wednesday night that he couldn't confirm whether or not Johnson had a weapon when he was shot. Officers returned to the wooded area Thursday and appeared to be using metal detectors in the wooded area and had K-9 dogs with them. A day later, police confirmed that no weapon was found in the area.

The search for a weapon has concluded.

FCPD has not identified the officers involved in the deadly shooting but says they have worked for the department for seven and eight years, respectively, and are both members of the Tysons Urban Team.