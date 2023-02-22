Officers shoot man outside Tysons Corner Mall

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — There is a large police presence outside Tysons Corner Mall in Fairfax County, Virginia after officers shot a man Wednesday evening.

According to tweets from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the area of Fashion Boulevard in McLean.

FCPD says one man was shot in the upper body outside the mall. The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

There is no word on what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

The shooting comes just days after a D.C. rapper pleaded guilty to a June 2022 shooting at Tysons Corner Mall. Noah Settles, who goes by the name "No Savage" in YouTube videos viewed millions of times, pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 but is not admitting guilt.