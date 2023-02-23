Man shot, killed by police outside Tysons Corner Mall identified

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a man that was shot and killed by officers outside Tysons Corner Mall Wednesday night.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), officers from the Tyson Urban Team (TUT) were called to the mall around 6:30 p.m. Police claim workers from asset protection reported a man taking designer sunglasses before leaving the store and setting off an anti-theft alarm. The man, later identified as 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson, reportedly ran after the alarm was activated.
Officers claim Johnson ran through a parking garage and across a parking lot into the woods while officers chased him and demanded he get on the ground. While in the woods, two officers shot at Johnson, hitting him once in the chest.
Johnson was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Police Chief Kevin Davis said in a press conference Wednesday night that he couldn't confirm whether or not Johnson had a weapon when he was shot. Officers returned to the area of the shooting a day later. Investigators appeared to be using metal detectors in the wooded area, and had K-9 dogs with them.
FCPD has not identified the officers involved in the deadly shooting but says they have worked for the department for seven and eight years, respectively, and are both members of the Tysons Urban Team.
Officials say the names of the officers will be released within 10 days, per department policy. At least one of the officers was wearing a body camera. That footage will be released within 30 days, according to FCPD.
Both officers have been placed on restricted duty status, while an investigation into the shooting is conducted. That investigation will be handled by the Major Crimes Bureau. The results of the investigation will then be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
FCPD says the department's Internal Affairs Bureau is also investigating, in accordance with policy, along with a review by the Police Auditor.
