Fairfax County NAACP calls for independent investigation after man killed by police outside Tysons Corner Mall

Timothy Johnson was shot in the chest after being chased by two Fairfax County police officers for allegedly stealing sunglasses. Police did not find a weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYSONS, Va. — The Fairfax County NAACP is demanding an “independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation” into the death of a man killed by Fairfax County police officers.

Authorities said 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson of D.C. was shot in the chest during a chase from the mall into a wooded area across from a Tysons Corner Mall parking lot on Wednesday night.

Investigators claim two officers suspected Johnson of stealing a pair of designer sunglasses from Nordstrom. The two reportedly chased Johnson for about a quarter of a mile and gave verbal commands before they opened fire.

Police searched the wooded area for about two days but found no weapon from the suspect. The department has not released the reason why the officers, who are on restricted duty status, fired their guns in the first place.

"The tragic killing of Mr. Johnson reminds us once again how unjust America's policing truly is,” Fairfax County NAACP President Michelle Leete said in a statement. “The facts as we know them to signal that the officers' actions were entirely out of step with FCPD's Use of Force policy.”

The organization questioned the police and its policy since Johnson “had the right to due process, and for the sanctity of his life be respected by police officers to the maximum extent possible.”

Leete wants FCPD to release unedited bodycam footage of the incident sooner to dispel any suspicions. They also want the names of the officers involved, their complaint history and the medical examiner’s report.

“FCPD Chief Kevin Davis was quick to point out Mr. Johnson’s alleged “violent history” and past offenses,” the organization said. “Regardless of Mr. Johnson's history, the facts revealed to date show that he was unarmed and suspected to be in possession of stolen sunglasses when fatally shot by officers.”

The Johnson family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe said Johnson loved to design clothes and tennis shoes. He was learning to cut hair and wanted to be a barber. He leaves behind two children.