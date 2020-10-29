From Capital One Arena to Nats Park: Inside voting at DC's sporting venues ahead of 2020 Election

These venues have already been open for early voting and will continue to act as voting centers through Election Day.

WASHINGTON — Capital One Arena, Nationals Park, and the Wizards Sports and Entertainment Arena are some of the sports venues in the District that have been turned into voting centers amid efforts to keep people socially distant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District has named these sporting venue sites and others, "Super Vote Centers" and will help create distance for voters due to the size and capacity of the venues.

D.C. has six of these and can be used by any D.C. voter that wants to cast their ballot, according to DC's Board of Elections (DCBOE) website.

“Our constant mission is creating the best opportunity for voter participation,” said Michael Bennett, Chair of the DCBOE.

“Use of the Capital One Arena takes that mission to a higher level,” said Monumental Sports in a news release.

Below are videos from both the Capitals and Nationals about what voting looks like at their sports venues:

These venues have already been open for early voting and will continue to act as voting centers through Election Day.

The Washington Nationals have even put up specific instructions on its website through Major League Baseball that shows how people should enter the stadium to cast their ballots.

Some of the venues, like Capital One Arena, are even giving out specialty voting stickers that represent the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics.

FedEx Field in Prince George's County is also going to be used as a voting center for Maryland voters.

Other voting stations in the District consist of high school gymnasiums, school multi-purpose rooms and ballrooms.