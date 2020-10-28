Early voting continues in DC through Monday

For the first time, voters can cast ballots at any of the city’s 32 polling places no matter where they live in the District.

WASHINGTON — The first day of early voting in D.C. saw several long lines at polling centers throughout the District, but residents said the new "supercenters" made the experience easier.

“I think they’re nice,” one voter said. "Better than going somewhere where it’s real cramped.”'

DC voter Kelsey Luck posed for a picture outside Nationals Park Tuesday. She said voting at the new supercenter didn’t have the same thrill as a game day, but it came close.

“With the pandemic, it’s not like people have been here too much this summer so it’s nice to be here to vote,” she said. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Kyle Min brought his family to vote at another city supercenter at Capital One Arena where up to 100 people can vote at once observing COVID-19 safety protocols.

“It’s amazing people are so eager to vote despite all the difficulties we’re having right now," Min said.

But there were long lines at the Mystics practice facility in Congress Heights. The Entertainment and Sports Arena is the only supercenter east of the Anacostia River that the DC Board of Elections didn’t have on its original roster.



“I liked how D.C. mailed out our ballots, so I filled it out at home and dropped it off here, didn’t have to wait in line or anything,” Jennifer Smith said, after voting at Capital One Arena.

Beyond the presidential election, D.C. residents are voting for 24 candidates running for the two DC Council At-Large seats as well Initiative 81, which would make the use of hallucinogen mushrooms a low priority for DC Police. Supporters said the drug has therapeutic purposes.

“I did vote no on it just because I think there are other priorities the city has to focus on, but I do understand both sides of the issue,” Smith said.

No matter how you voted or where, residents expressed an eagerness at the chance to have their voices heard.