Washington Football Team president plans to work the polls at FedEx Field

WFT President Jason Wright said he wants to put action behind his words and volunteer on Election Day.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Football Team President Jason Wright could choose to be anywhere in the country on Election Day. Instead, Wright plans to roll up his sleeves and work the election polls at FedEx Field on Nov. 3.

"Role modelling is not talking, it's doing stuff," Wright said. "So, I need to be present, our team needs to be present, and our staff needs to be present.

For Wright, who is the first African American team president in NFL history, voting has been a major initiative since he was hired by the organization in August. To help motivate and make voting easier, the team launched a full campaign called DMVotes, where the mission is to make sure everyone in the DMV region can vote. Wright expects there to be around 30,000 people that will cast their vote at FedEx Field.



According to the Washington Football team, DMVotes includes:

Partnership with other professional sports teams in the region, including the Washington Wizards, Washington Nationals and Washington Mystics

The team making sure every member of the organization is registered to vote, including players

FedEx Field being a polling location on Election Day

A partnership with Lyft to help those in need receive transportation to allow them to vote

Takeout meals for Election Day workers through a partnership with José Andrés and World Central Kitchen

Voter information stations throughout the entire DMV, not just Washington D.C.

Wright will also be featured in D.C. Board of Elections commercials.

Our guys sent in their mail-in ballots today‼️#DMVotes



Make a plan to vote at https://t.co/gCpOb1i9vt pic.twitter.com/LDAEJ9bwkJ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 20, 2020