The Wizards and Capital One Arena step up to make sure the city’s voice is heard
Credit: AP
In this photograph taken with a fisheye lens, the exterior view of Capital One Arena is seen, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. As the NCAA prepares to stage its first basketball championships since the Supreme Court allowed legal sports betting in any state that wants it, the organization remains opposed to gambling on its events. But it’s not denying reality, either. The NCAA had a longtime ban on bringing its championships to places where gambling on sports was legal. That was suspended last year in the wake of the Supreme Court decision. This year, three women’s games will be played in Mississippi, where people have been betting on college sports since last summer, and men’s games will be played in Washington at Capital One Arena, which could have a full-service onsite sportsbook by this time next year under a new law. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us courtesy of the Washington Wizards, who posted a video announcement on their Instagram account with the caption “Capital One Arena will be a voting super center. Bradley Beal joined Monumental Sports, Vote 4 DC, and Capital One for today’s announcement at Capital One Arena.”

During his speech, Beal announced his plans to cast his ballot for the first time, admitting, “I was someone who thought my vote didn’t count.” He then said that through the process of education and growth, “I stand here and say it does.”

Any eligible resident of D.C. will be able to register to vote, cast their precinct-specific ballot or drop off paper ballots at the arena. The hope is that this will allow for social distancing and reduce lines at the polls.

This is the Most D.C. Thing for multiple reasons. First and foremost, it will serve the citizens of D.C. at a time when voting is facing unprecedented challenges.

Secondly, Bradley Beal has been actively participating in the protests going on in this city over the past year and his voice is influential. His willingness to publicly admit that he was wrong about the importance of voting and then following that up with action will resonate with the young people who look up to him. 

Finally, if any city knows the importance of voting, as well as the impact of not having a vote, it’s D.C. Taxation Without Representation is right there on our license tags. The only way to do something about that is to get the right people elected.

The Wizards and Capital One are looking out for you, D.C. All you’ll have to do is head over to Gallery Place and meet them at the polls!

