DC man's disappearance now being investigated as a homicide, police say

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a man's July disapearance as a homicide after his remains were found on Feb. 4 in the 3600 block of F Street, Southeast, according to a statement from the department.

The remains of Keith Johnson, 43, were found around 1 p.m. that Thursday, said DC Police.

Police added in its news statement that Johnson's remains showed that he had been shot before his death

Johnson went missing on July 13, 2020, and had last been seen in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive in Southeast, police said at the time.

In July, Police found Johnson's car on the 3700 block of D Street in Southeast. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the car was found with a "significant amount" of blood inside. He said officers were able to recover Johnson's wallet from the vehicle and have not seen any activity in his bank statements.

At this time there are no suspects in Johnson's death.

DC Police currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.