Man armed with knife shot, wounded by police in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department shot a man armed with a knife after he refused to listen to commands and drop the knife, police say.

The incident happened Friday morning around 6 a.m. in the 1600 block on New York Avenue NE. Roads in the area were closed for a few hours Friday while police conducted their investigation. All roads have since reopened.

Details about what led up to the shooting are scarce at the moment, but a Metropolitan Police Department watch commander told WUSA9 the man suffered injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

Following the shooting, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and later arrested. It's not known how many times the man was shot, or what charges he's facing.

The police department has not identified the armed man, or the officers involved in this shooting. We are working to confirm additional details.