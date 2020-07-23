Police searching for missing man and woman who 'suspiciously' disappeared about a week ago

D.C. Police are looking for a 43-year-old Keith Johnson and 34-year-old Olga Ooro.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police need the public's help in finding a 43-year-old man who was last seen on July 13 and a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on July 16.

Keith Johnson, 43, was last spotted in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive in Southeast, police said.

Police later found Johnson's car on the 3700 block of D Street in Southeast. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the car was found with a "significant amount" of blood inside. He said officers were able to recover Johnson's wallet from the vehicle and have not seen any activity in his bank statements.

“We are fearful that he may have been injured,” Newsham said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

This has led police to believe Johnson is critically missing.

Officers have searched the area of Anacostia Park and will continue to search other areas nearby, Newsham said.

Johnson is described as a black man with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and mixed gray hair. He is 6'1" and weighs about 210 pounds, police said.

Johnson was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jean shorts, gray and white sneakers with a black hat.

Police have also identified Olga Ooro, 34, as critically missing. She was last seen on the 300 block of Massachusettes Avenue in Northwest, police said.

On the evening of July 16, Ooro had just returned home from dinner with her boyfriend and 7-year-old son, Newsham said. Her son was found wandering the halls of their apartment on Tuesday and told people he hadn’t seen his mom. Ooro was reported missing to police that same day.

Newsham said her boyfriend was the last person Ooro was seen with. Her boyfriend is cooperating with the police.

Investigators are concerned because Ooro and her boyfriend have a history of domestic violence, Newsham said.

Ooro's family told police that her disappearance is completely out of the ordinary and that she would never leave her son, Newsham said.

She is described as a black woman with a dark brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'9" and weighs about 125 pounds, police said.

Both of the critically missing cases are not related, Newsham said.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the suspicious disappearance of Ooro and Johnson to call the department's Command Information Center at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be made to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411.