Police searching for suspect who shot into car in Northeast DC McDonald's drive-thru

D.C. Police need help to identify a suspect caught on camera shooting at a vehicle in a McDonald's drive-thru on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect who shot a person at a McDonald's drive-thru in Northeast, D.C. Wednesday evening.

At approximately 9:39 p.m, police said the suspect stumbled out of a vehicle and hopped on a nearby sidewalk before falling off. The suspect then approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle at a McDonald's drive-thru on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast, police said.

The suspect, police said, brandished a handgun and shot the victim. As the victim sped off, the suspect continued to shoot at the car before fleeing the scene. The victim sought treatment at the scene from a local fire station and then was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and the vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby camera. The vehicle can be described as a tan 2001 Toyota Camry with a sunroof, damage to the right rear corner, and Virginia plates with the tag number UFR5747.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident is urged to call the police at (202) 727-9099.

MPD announced the creation of the Carjacking Task Force in February following a dramatic increase in carjackings over the last several months. In 2021 there have been 488 reports of auto thefts, according to department crime data.