Honoring his valor | Family of late firefighter gets award replaced by DC Fire and EMS after it was destroyed in a fire

WASHINGTON — John Bruton Sr. was given D.C. Fire and EMS's highest honor for putting his life on the line as a firefighter to save a woman. 43 years later, the medal destroyed in a separate fire that ravaged his own home, was replaced in a ceremony by the department he served.
In 1978, Bruton entered a smoke and heat-filled second-floor window of a blazing home without self-contained breathing apparatus and emerged carrying a badly burned woman to safety. In return, he received a gold medal for valor, according to DC Fire and EMS.
John Bruton Jr. recently spoke with DC Fire and EMS to try and get the medal replaced. His father had passed away, but the medal was something that he wanted to share with his children and grandchildren. To show how brave and courageous the man was as a firefighter.
After Bruton Jr. told D.C. Fire and EMS that the medal was damaged due to fire at his father's house, the department took up the challenge and honor of replacing it for the family.
While the younger Bruton could not attend the Tuesday ceremony held by DC Fire and EMS because of health reasons, DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly presented the medal, along with a certificate and letter of remembrance, to retired Captain Donald M. Mahew, who was Bruton’s officer and in command on the scene when he attempted the heroic rescue.
