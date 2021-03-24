Police: Man dies after rollover crash in DC's Navy Yard community

DC Fire and EMS said two other people were assessed at the scene for injuries.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a violent crash that took place in D.C.'s Navy Yard community Tuesday afternoon that left one man dead.

According to the department, the man died after a car overturned on the 1200 block of Van Street, Southeast, near Nationals Park.

Navy Yard resident Elliott Morris said he was walking down N Street, Southeast, when he heard the car speeding in his direction.

“Turned around [and] saw this car flying from Van onto N, going like 50 to 60 miles per hour,” he said.

Morris said the car ended up on two wheels as it tried to make the turn, before it ultimately crashed into two other cars along N Street SE.

Still working to learn more about today’s crash in Navy Yard. Last update from @dcfireems was that one person was transported w/ critical injuries. Here’s Navy Yard resident Elliott Morris. He saw the crash around 430p today. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/RZAYKmXvDh — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 24, 2021

He said the driver then fell out of the car via the driver’s side door.

“Folks from everywhere were a little shocked,” he said.

Around the same time, Morris said another person tried to climb out of the car. He said members of the National Guard, possibly from the COVID testing site at Nats Park nearby, then responded to the scene.

“They helped the woman out of the top and then the nurses from the testing site came down to do first aid,” Morris said.

MPD has yet to comment on whether anyone has been arrested in connection to the case.