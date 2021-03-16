Heck of a Monday for DC firefighters | Baby delivery, fighting brush fire, building blazes and a car that went into a building

DC firefighters delivered a baby, extinguished three-building fires and a large brush fire, plus handled the removal of a car that went into a building.

WASHINGTON — Brush fires, a baby delivery, a car into a building, and multiple blazes across the city ... just part of a busy Monday for DC Fire and EMS.

Engine 30 & Truck 17 got a special delivery on the front ramp of their firehouse at 7 a.m. A car arrived with a woman whose baby chose not to wait for the trip to the hospital. Mom and newborn were fine and an EMS unit continued the trip to the hospital, according to the department on Twitter.

Brush fires impacted the region as the National Weather Service warned communities that low humidity in the region could spark fires if people were not cautious.

The brush fire scene in DC happened at Ft. Mahan Park in Northeast D.C., midafternoon on Monday.

A car went into a building in the 500 block Penn Street in Northeast D.C. that was partially under renovation.

Car struck building 500 block Penn St NE. Building partially under renovation. #DCsBravest have confirmed structural stability was not compromised. Building was evacuated but occupants allowed to return. Driver out of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4JebUoU3U4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2021

Multiple building fires also impacted the city. This included a construction fire that DC firefighters responded to midafternoon Monday.

According to authorities, the fire started just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at a building off of 3rd & I Streets in Northwest. D.C. Fire & EMS officials said they have reached the roof of the building and are engaged in attacking the fire, as conditions are improving.

Another fire broke out on Monday night around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of 21st Street in Northwest D.C. Firefighters on the scene were able to extinguish the fire before it spread through the three-story building.

Update Working Fire 1600 block 21st NW. #DCsBravest have extinguished the fire and prevented any downward spread into the structure. There are no injuries. Investigators will begin to conduct a search for the cause. pic.twitter.com/vm29AopA8Z — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 16, 2021