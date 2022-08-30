VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage in Northwest DC shooting that killed 1, injured another

In the video, three persons of interest are shown walking outside of 2nd Street with hoodies on.

The shooting happened on Florida Avenue, Northwest, nearby R Street, Northwest. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, just after 2 a.m., they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered that the man, later identified as 25-year-old Ahmad Clark, of Bristow, Virginia, showed 'no signs consistent with life.' He was pronounced dead.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department released surveillance footage on Monday, asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspects involved in the Aug. 24 homicide case.

In the video, three persons of interest are shown walking outside of 2nd Street with hoodies on. At least one of the suspects can be seen holding a weapon in the footage.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.