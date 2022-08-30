Teen shoots fellow suspect in botched carjacking attempt in Southeast DC, police say

The injured would-be carjacker was arrested when he arrived at the hospital, police said

A teenage would-be carjacker is being treated for a gunshot wound he received from a fellow teen suspect after a botched attempt to take an Uber driver's vehicle in southeast D.C. on Monday.

The wild series of events started in the 4400 block of 3rd Street Southeast when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the sound of gunshots picked up by Shotspotter technology around 10 p.m., police said.

According to First District Watch Commander Lt. Dien-Long Tran, police arriving at the scene didn't find a victim or obvious crime scene.

Lt. Tran said what transpired became more clear when a patrol officer was flagged down by an Uber driver in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street Southeast a short time later.

The Uber driver told the officer he was called to 3rd Street for a pick-up where he was approached by four teens. Two of them were armed.

Tran said one of the armed teen suspects got into the vehicle while the second armed teen stayed outside. That's when the Uber driver hit the gas, which prompted both suspects to fire their weapons, Tran said.

The armed teen who had jumped into the vehicle was hit in the shoulder in the crossfire, according to investigators. The injured teen was able to get out of the vehicle, but left his weapon and a blood trail behind as the Uber driver drove off. Police also found two shell casings where the carjacking attempt reportedly occurred, Lt. Tran said.

Officers canvassed a nearby hospital, and police were on hand when the injured teen showed up for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder around midnight. He was placed under arrest, Tran said.

Police are still looking for the teen's co-conspirators, including the suspect who fired the shot that injured him. Police do not have a detailed description of the suspects, but say all three are teens.

The investigation is ongoing.

Carjackings are an ongoing problem in D.C. Over the weekend, a Commanders rookie running back was shot in the leg and hip during an attempted carjacking.

In a separate recent incident, a woman had her car stolen with her dog inside.