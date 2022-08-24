Man dead, woman injured in Northwest DC shooting

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest.

The shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday. That's when police received a Shotspotter report of gunshots in the area of the 200 block of Florida Avenue, NW.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man shot in the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also found shot in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to recover, according to Matthew Romeo, a Watch Commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's 3rd District.

Police have not released the identities of either victim in this shooting.

The 200 block of Florida Avenue Northwest is closed in both directions for the shooting investigation early Wednesday. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and Romeo could not provide any information on a suspect or suspects in this case.

MPD asks anyone who may have information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.