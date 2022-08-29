Police release photos of suspects connected to shooting of Commanders Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr.

According to MPD, the incident happened on the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. and they believe the incident was a robbery attempt.

Police have released photos of two suspects they say are connected to the shooting of Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident happened Sunday in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. and they believe the incident was a robbery attempt.

The rookie running back had been out to eat when police say two juveniles attacked him. Police claim Robinson wrestled a gun away from one of the teens who tried to rob him before he was shot in the leg and hip by a second teenager, who was also armed. Investigators believe the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Images of the suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

UPDATE: Police release image of suspects and vehicle wanted in connection with shooting that injured Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. @wusa9 #HTTC



Robinson was taken to an area hospital, where he provided updates on his condition on social media Monday.

"Surgery went well!" Robinson posted on his Instagram stories Monday morning. "Thanks for the prayers! God is Great!"

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.