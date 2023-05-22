Student shot outside KIPP DC College Preparatory in Northeast

There is no word on the extent of the student's injuries at this time.

WASHINGTON — A DC high school will be closed Tuesday after a student was shot outside KIPP DC College Preparatory Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway Northeast for reports of a shooting.

A letter from a KIPP spokesperson explained the school went into a lockdown stance just before 1:45 p.m. after the student was shot.

"All staff and students remained in their classrooms with their doors locked and MPD was called immediately," the spokesperson said.

The school says the student is in stable condition at an area hospital.

"We will continue to stay in close touch and provide support to them," a letter from the school reads.

All other students and staff were reported safe following the lockdown and classes were released through a controlled dismissal.

A letter to parents explains that the school will be closed Tuesday and reopen Wednesday with mental health practitioners and mental health services available to all students. Additionally, students are told to expect to see an increased police presence at the school in the coming days.

"We are outraged and concerned by the uptick in violence in our community," the letter reads. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

So, yeah, the situation is much worse than what I first concluded. @wusa9’s Verify team, @david_lippman & Bryce Robinson, actually analyzed data from @gundeaths just last week… the discovered at least 69 kids have been shot this year in DC. https://t.co/mFVEHKyipy https://t.co/A7Rid6id0J — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 22, 2023

The shooting comes just days after a 17-year-old was shot to death in the parking lot of another DC school. Officers were called to Theodore Roosevelt High School just before 2:30 p.m. on May 17 where they found Jefferson Pérez. Investigators have yet to release any details regarding a suspect or suspects in this case.

