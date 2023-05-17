Teen found shot in parking lot of Roosevelt High School

There is currently no word on the teen's condition or the extent of his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Two schools are on lockdown and police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the parking lot of a D.C. high school Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to Theodore Roosevelt High School in the 4300 block of 13th Street Northwest just before 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the high school parking lot. There is currently no word on the teen's condition or the extent of his injuries.

DC Public Schools has confirmed that Roosevelt High School and MacFarland Middle School are on lockdown status while police investigate. Nearby Powell Elementary School is on an alert status.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. According to a tweet from MPD, officers are on the lookout for a possibly green BMW, no other suspect description is available at this time.