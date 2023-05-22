Northeast DC neighborhood still 'on edge' following shooting that killed 10-year-old Arianna Davis

Arianna Davis died from her injuries three days after being shot on Hayes Street NE.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A week after the Mayfair neighborhood in Northeast D.C. witnessed the indiscriminate gunfire that critically injured a 10-year-old girl on Mother's Day, neighbors say they are still 'on edge'.

Police said shooters standing on the sidewalk fired over 50 shots on the 3700 block of Hayes Street Northeast, striking Arianna Davis who was riding inside a vehicle with her parents and siblings. Investigators do not believe that the family was the intended target.

Davis died three days later from her injuries in a local hospital, according to police.

"What are you going to do about the children? What are you going to do about the community?" said Yvette Knight who lives in the neighborhood where Davis was shot. The native Washingtonian spoke to WUSA9 the night of the incident about the issues with gun violence in their neighborhood.

Several homes on Hayes Street NE have bullet holes and residents say they have become accustomed to dropping to the ground for cover when they hear shots fired. Knight says some neighbor have been selling their homes and moving away.

Since the shooting that injured Davis, a DC Police truck has been parked on Hayes Street NE, but neighbors say it is not enough to stop the violence.

Knight says she is waiting for visits or public safety meetings from elected officials including D.C. Council members and Mayor Muriel Bowser. "Focus on what is happening in the community that voted for you. These are babies, and kids cannot really come out here like they want to," said Knight.

Hayes Street Northeast was quiet on Sunday evening. Neighbors say the area has remained calm since the recent shooting, but it is mostly because families are being cautious about letting their kids play outside.

Other residents telling WUSA9 they are still 'on edge' because the suspects involved in the recent shooting have not been arrested.

Davis is the youngest homicide victim this year in the District. Police have yet to release a description of the suspect or suspects in this case.