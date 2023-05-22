Landlord shot, killed in Prince William County sparking murder investigation

Through an investigation, it was revealed that the victim and another tenant of the home were involved in an altercation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANASSAS, Va. — A 63-year-old landlord was shot and killed in Manassas Sunday afternoon, sparking a murder investigation with the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers responded around 4:21 p.m. to a home on Minor Hill Road, off of Seymour Road, to investigate a death after receiving a call for service. The caller reported that their landlord, a 63-year-old woman, was found unconscious on the kitchen floor.

Once at the scene, officers were able to confirm that she had been shot. Fire and Rescue personnel in the county also arrived to the home and pronounced her dead inside the home.

Through a police investigation, it was revealed that the victim and another tenant of the home, identified as 61-year-old Roger Foote Jr., were involved in an altercation. The argument then turned deadly when the woman was shot and killed.

Detectives then obtained warrants for Foote, who was located around 6:30 a.m. on Monday by Fairfax County Police and arrested without incident. Foote is charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to police.

Police said the incident was isolated to the inside of the home and there was no threat to the community.