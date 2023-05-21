4 shootings in DC leave 6 people shot including 3 girls

Police are working on multiple shooting investigations in the District.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A series of shootings late at night that injured three girls in Washington D.C. also sent three men to the hospital Sunday, police said.

The first shooting happened in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northwest. At 12:58 a.m., officers received a call for a report of a shooting but did not find a victim at the location. A short time later, a man was located at the 200 block of 21st Street Northeast.

A second shooting happened at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. Police said two girls - ages 14, 14, and 16 - were found suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, there's a lookout for a black Hyundai Elantra with heavy tint.

About an hour later, around 1:46 a.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of New York Avenue Northwest. They were flagged down by a man who had been shot 1300 block of North Capitol Street, police said. He was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the fourth shooting at the 2600 block of 14th Street Northwest around 3:35 a.m. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.