Police search for suspect who drove stolen SUV into DC church

Police say the driver took off on foot after crashing the SUV into the Southeast DC building.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a driver who drove a reportedly stolen SUV into a church building in Southeast D.C.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of C Street Southeast around midnight. Once on scene they found an SUV had slammed into the building, but the driver was not located. Police believe the driver took off on foot following the crash. Police have not been able to locate the driver.

Police say the SUV had been reported stolen.

MPD investigators say the damage to the building was only exterior damage. There is no structural damage to the building. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Credit: WUSA9

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances the led up to the crash and find the person responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

