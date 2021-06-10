Car slams into building in Montgomery County

The driver was pulled from the car and hospitalized.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A driver is in the hospital after their car drove into a building at 3203 Hewitt Avenue in Aspen Hill on Thursday morning.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and EMS said in tweets that emergency crews responded to the area just before 8:30 a.m.

The driver was pulled from their car and hospitalized, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening. No other injuries were reported.

A building inspector was called to the scene to examine the damage to the building.

Piringer did not give details about what may have led up to the crash. The victim was not identified.