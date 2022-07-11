x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Driver ejected after crashing car into hookah lounge in St. Mary's County

After the crash around 3 a.m., the 27-year-old driver was taken to an area trauma center with "incapacitating injuries."
Credit: internal

LOVEVILLE, Md. — A Maryland woman in her 20s spent time in a trauma center overnight Sunday after she crashed her car into a hookah lounge in St. Mary's County, police confirmed.

The 27-year-old from  Mechanicsville was driving a silver 2009 Mercury Sable around 3 a.m. when police say she failed to "negotiate a turn" in the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville. 

Due to the severity of the crash, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit were contacted. Police said that speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The car landed in the unoccupied Pax Lounge Hookah and Bar as the woman was ejected. She was ultimately taken to an area trauma center with "incapacitating injuries," police said.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information in regard to the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Sheena Tirpak at 301-475-4200, ext. 78051 or by email at sheena.tirpak@stmarysmd.com. 

RELATED: Woman crashes into multiple cars, deputy vehicle in Loudoun County

RELATED: Police: 24-year-old struck, killed by car in Lorton

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Montgomery County Police search for missing 82-year-old woman