Driver ejected after crashing car into hookah lounge in St. Mary's County

LOVEVILLE, Md. — A Maryland woman in her 20s spent time in a trauma center overnight Sunday after she crashed her car into a hookah lounge in St. Mary's County, police confirmed.

The 27-year-old from Mechanicsville was driving a silver 2009 Mercury Sable around 3 a.m. when police say she failed to "negotiate a turn" in the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville.

Due to the severity of the crash, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit were contacted. Police said that speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The car landed in the unoccupied Pax Lounge Hookah and Bar as the woman was ejected. She was ultimately taken to an area trauma center with "incapacitating injuries," police said.