Vehicle smashed into a DC rowhome and then took off, firefighters say

Fire crews say the home is structurally compromised.

WASHINGTON — Two people had to be evacuated from a Southeast D.C. rowhome after a vehicle smashed into it Wednesday morning.

DC Fire and EMS says it happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Yuma Street Southeast. Investigators said in a tweet that the vehicle left the scene.

Firefighters report the rowhome has been structurally compromised because of the collision and they are awaiting a building inspector to determine the severity of the compromise issues.

No one inside the home was hurt in the crash, according to firefighters.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash and find the driver of the car.