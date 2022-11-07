x
Wrong-way driver collides with police vehicle in Montgomery County, official says

Some lanes of the roadway were closed as officials investigated the crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officials say a wrong-way driver collided with a police cruiser Monday night.

According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesmen Pete Piringer, the collision happened around 10 p.m. near North Frederick Avenue and Chestnut Street in Gaithersburg. 

Piringer claims the crash happened after a car that was traveling in the wrong direction hit the police cruiser. Everyone involved in the crash was evaluated at the scene.

Police have not said what they believe may have caused the driver to travel in the wrong direction or if any charges will be filed. 

