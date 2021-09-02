41-year-old man dead after Southeast DC shooting

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

WASHINGTON — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in D.C. and homicide detectives are searching for who is responsible.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Thursday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and dead on the scene. The man was later identified as Ricky Darnell Black.

Detectives are are still investigating what led up to the shooting and any suspects in this case.

