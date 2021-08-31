Welfare check turns into homicide investigation for Prince George's County Police

Police have not identified the man or said how he died.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a body was found during a welfare check Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet from the Prince George's Police Department, officers were brought to the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue near Takoma Park when someone requested a welfare check.

Officers say a man was found just before 8 p.m. According to investigators, the man had trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the man or said how he died.

Detectives are working to establish and suspect information or motive. If you have any information, call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

We are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Ave near Takoma Park. pic.twitter.com/7eOvCD9DpA — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 1, 2021

