Police investigate a woman's homicide death in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — What started out as a death investigation of a woman found in a Temple Hills apartment, has now been ruled a homicide, according to the Prince George's County Police Department in a statement.

Prince George's County Police said they were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Brinkley Road around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a family member called them to check on the welfare of a relative.

Officers who first arrived at the building found the woman in the apartment who was unresponsive. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said the Medical Examiner who was called to the scene ruled the woman had been killed.

Police said the manner of the woman's homicide death is still being investigated.

