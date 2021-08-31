x
DC police search for men in reflective vests after deadly shooting in Southeast

The men left the scene in a pick-up truck that was later found burned in the Suitland area, police said.
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead, shot multiple times in southeast DC late Monday night, and Metropolitan Police Department officers are looking for the men responsible. MPD said three men suspected in the shooting may be wearing reflective vests.  

Officers from the D.C.'s 6th District were called to the 1300 block of Good Hope Road for a report of a shooting around 10:56 p.m., police said  When police arrived in the area, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

 MPD's 6th District Watch Commander said three Black males wearing reflective vests and black hoodies left the scene in a white Ford pick-up.  All three suspects were armed. Additional information about the suspects was not released by police.

While searching for the suspects, police found the getaway vehicle in the Suitland area. Police said it had been set on fire.

Police remain on the scene at Good Hope Road early Tuesday morning, however traffic is moving in the area. The 1900 block of 14th St. SE closed both directions for the investigation. 

The victim in this case has not yet been identified, and a motive has not been established.

Anyone who may have information should contact police at (202) 727-9099 .

