Row house fire exposes possible illegal marijuana grow operation in Northeast DC

Three people were displaced in the fire.
Credit: DC Fire and EMS

WASHINGTON — A fire at a rowhouse in Northeast D.C. forced three people out of their home and exposed a potentially illegal marijuana grow operation, according to D.C Fire and EMS.

The fire was reported in the 300 block of 34th Place Northeast just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Arriving firefighters found fire showing on the second floor of a two-story middle row home. 

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region has been notified of the fire to help the displaced people. 

DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet that while checking an adjacent home for possible fire damage, firefighters encountered evidence of a potentially illegal marijuana grow operation.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating, but have not released any additional information.

